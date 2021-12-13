Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 621.1% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 292.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,090.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period.

VFH stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,778. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $101.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

