Project Inverse Price Up 34.2% Over Last 7 Days (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. During the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded up 34.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Project Inverse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $618,972.62 and $198,723.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00055904 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,739.54 or 0.07995926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,998.07 or 1.00491796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00076779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00053650 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 64,242,445 coins and its circulating supply is 42,331,996 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

