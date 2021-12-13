Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $19,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Amundi acquired a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at $398,345,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Prologis by 7,381.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,509 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,815 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Prologis by 30.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Prologis by 89.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.73.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLD traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.87. The company had a trading volume of 21,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,598. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $161.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $117.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

