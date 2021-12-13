Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provident Financial plc provides financial services. It offers credit cards, guarantor loans, home credit loans, online instalment loans and car finance under the Vanquis Bank, glo, Provident, Satsuma Loans, and Moneybarn brand names. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and Poland. Provident Financial plc is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Provident Financial from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPLPY opened at $4.87 on Thursday. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $4.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial (FPLPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.