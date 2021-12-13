PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Announces $1.05 Quarterly Dividend

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

PS Business Parks has raised its dividend payment by 23.5% over the last three years. PS Business Parks has a payout ratio of 106.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect PS Business Parks to earn $7.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

Shares of NYSE PSB opened at $177.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.87. PS Business Parks has a 52-week low of $127.50 and a 52-week high of $181.89.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a net margin of 46.61% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,085,625.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PS Business Parks stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

