PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 89.3% from the November 15th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Get PT Bank Central Asia Tbk alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBCRY traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.71. 33,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,607. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $15.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.2273 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides commercial banking and other financial services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Treasury, and Others. The firm offers deposits account, transaction banking, electronic banking, cash management, credit cards, bank assurance, credit facilities, bank guarantees, export-import facilities, foreign exchange facilities, and investment products.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.