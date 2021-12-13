PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 834,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,457 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.71% of PTC worth $100,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in PTC by 27.1% in the third quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 113,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,243,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in PTC by 11.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PTC in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in PTC by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in PTC by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 435,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,176,000 after purchasing an additional 80,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.36.

Shares of PTC opened at $120.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $105.49 and a one year high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.08.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

