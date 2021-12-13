Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.61

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.61 and last traded at $65.47, with a volume of 151749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of -48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,746 shares of company stock worth $1,921,419 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

