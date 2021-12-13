Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Cut by Analyst

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hormel Foods in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $46.00 on Monday. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 63.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth $57,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

