Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Lifted by Analyst

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.45. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2022 earnings at $12.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.50 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $531.38.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $558.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $501.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.90. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $561.27. The company has a market cap of $246.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

