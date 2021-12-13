Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Highwoods Properties, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Highwoods Properties in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HIW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $44.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.37. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 338.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 361.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

