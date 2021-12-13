Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for PHX Minerals Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PHX Minerals in a report issued on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

PHX opened at $2.65 on Monday. PHX Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $80.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 64.3% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,425,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,793 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,150,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 611,151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 54,644 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 19.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 41,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $125,434.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 64,726 shares of company stock worth $197,386. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is -23.53%.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

