Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Quotient from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ QTNT opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.38. Quotient has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $7.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. Analysts expect that Quotient will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Quotient by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,590,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,989,000 after purchasing an additional 81,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Quotient by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,680,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 34,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Quotient by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,533,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 43,758 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Quotient by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,448,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after acquiring an additional 152,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quotient by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 75,345 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quotient

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

