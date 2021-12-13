Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Get Quotient alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Quotient from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $2.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. Quotient has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $7.59. The company has a market cap of $206.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.38.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Quotient will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Quotient by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Quotient by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quotient by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 14,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quotient (QTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.