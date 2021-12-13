Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will announce sales of $75.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radware’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.40 million and the lowest is $75.30 million. Radware reported sales of $69.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year sales of $285.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $285.10 million to $285.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $313.00 million, with estimates ranging from $310.80 million to $315.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on RDWR shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

NASDAQ:RDWR traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.78. 1,106,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,018. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.66. Radware has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 16,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 21,943 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 615,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after buying an additional 307,413 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

