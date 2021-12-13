Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) traded up 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.47 and last traded at $34.15. 6,110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 308,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.04.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 101.12, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Radware by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 14,337 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the 3rd quarter worth about $931,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Radware by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 81,203 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,279,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Radware by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 418,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,119,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

About Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

