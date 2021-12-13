Railway Pension Investments Ltd Takes Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 301.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 283.3% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.38.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.80, for a total transaction of $1,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,353 shares of company stock worth $32,850,550. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $201.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.91. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.12 and a 12 month high of $204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

