RAMP Reaches Market Cap of $81.02 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. One RAMP coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a market capitalization of $81.02 million and $4.96 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RAMP alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00039221 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006971 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 405,937,142 coins. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.