Raymond James Analysts Give Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) a C$19.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$19.00 price target on Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a na rating and issued a C$21.00 price target (up from C$19.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.69.

TSE CVE opened at C$15.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.03 and a 1-year high of C$16.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.36. The company has a market cap of C$31.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$13.43 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

