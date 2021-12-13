Raymond James Reiterates Buy Rating for Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Raymond James reissued their buy rating on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $179.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

EVBG has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of Everbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Everbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.38.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $57.58 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.38.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $44,432.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 10,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $1,453,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,439 shares of company stock worth $9,025,483 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,412,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

