RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

RCI Hospitality has increased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. RCI Hospitality has a payout ratio of 4.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RCI Hospitality to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

RICK opened at $63.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.62. RCI Hospitality has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.94 million, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.97.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RICK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 6,086.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 35,421 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 85.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 31.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

RICK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

