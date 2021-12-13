Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ: OCUP) in the last few weeks:

12/2/2021 – Ocuphire Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

12/1/2021 – Ocuphire Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

11/26/2021 – Ocuphire Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

11/25/2021 – Ocuphire Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

11/24/2021 – Ocuphire Pharma is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Ocuphire Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

10/14/2021 – Ocuphire Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

NASDAQ OCUP opened at $3.74 on Monday. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $13.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50.

Get Ocuphire Pharma Inc alerts:

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.