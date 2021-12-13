Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

RCRT opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23. Recruiter.com Group has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $11.82.

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Recruiter.com Group will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Recruiter.com Group stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 69,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Recruiter.com Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc engages in the operation of on-demand recruiting platform. Its solutions include professional hiring, recruiters on demand, recruiters training program, and healthcare recruiting. The company was founded by Michael Jay Solomon, Ashley Saddul, and Miles Jennings on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

