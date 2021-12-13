Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

OTCMKTS:RDEIY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,340. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

