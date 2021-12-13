Reed Mcdonnell Sells 20,000 Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Stock

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Senior Officer Reed Mcdonnell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.26, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 605,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$762,753.60.

Shares of TSE TWM traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$1.21. 141,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,708. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$411.78 million and a P/E ratio of 6.04. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.76 and a twelve month high of C$1.58.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

TWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Acumen Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.25 target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.75 price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$0.90 to C$1.70 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.91.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.