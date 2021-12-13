Reflexer Ungovernance Token Reaches Market Cap of $56.96 Million (FLX)

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. In the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can now be purchased for about $369.66 or 0.00785494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a total market cap of $56.96 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Reflexer Ungovernance Token

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CRYPTO:FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,085 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Buying and Selling Reflexer Ungovernance Token

