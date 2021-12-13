Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Regency Centers has increased its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Regency Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 129.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Regency Centers to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.4%.

NASDAQ REG opened at $73.27 on Monday. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.21.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $232,938.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,154 shares of company stock worth $6,880,063. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

