Relx (NYSE:RELX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relx PLC is engaged in providing information solutions. Its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books. The Company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Information; Legal and Exhibitions. RELX PLC, formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC, is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “

RELX has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $31.95 on Thursday. Relx has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $32.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the second quarter worth $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the third quarter worth $33,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 14.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 17.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

