Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.59. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

