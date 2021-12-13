RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

RenaissanceRe has increased its dividend payment by 9.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years. RenaissanceRe has a dividend payout ratio of 8.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RenaissanceRe to earn $16.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $165.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -65.42 and a beta of 0.50. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $137.66 and a one year high of $175.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.92.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.64) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. Bank of America upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.38.

In related news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $201,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Qutub acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.14 per share, with a total value of $490,076.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,065 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RenaissanceRe stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

