renDOGE (RENDOGE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $23,897.00

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $453,102.59 and $23,897.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00055402 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,753.18 or 0.08022931 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,796.38 or 1.00033502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00076593 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00053172 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002639 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

