Renew’s (RNWH) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Renew (LON:RNWH) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 770 ($10.21) price target on the stock.

RNWH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.93) price target on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Renew in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 775 ($10.28).

Shares of Renew stock opened at GBX 872 ($11.56) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. Renew has a 1 year low of GBX 410.25 ($5.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 889 ($11.79). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 788.92. The company has a market cap of £686.10 million and a PE ratio of 28.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.17 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Renew’s previous dividend of $4.83. This represents a yield of 1.38%. Renew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

