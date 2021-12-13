Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Benson Hill Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BHIL)

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Benson Hill in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Benson Hill’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:BHIL opened at $7.41 on Monday. Benson Hill has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHIL. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the third quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benson Hill during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at about $428,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benson Hill Company Profile

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

