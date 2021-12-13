Reviewing 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) and Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) and Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

5N Plus has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Mail has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares 5N Plus and Royal Mail’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 5N Plus $177.19 million 0.83 $2.19 million N/A N/A Royal Mail $17.42 billion 0.38 $811.15 million N/A N/A

Royal Mail has higher revenue and earnings than 5N Plus.

Profitability

This table compares 5N Plus and Royal Mail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5N Plus -0.38% 2.10% 1.11% Royal Mail N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Royal Mail shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 5N Plus and Royal Mail, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5N Plus 0 0 3 0 3.00 Royal Mail 0 3 9 0 2.75

5N Plus presently has a consensus target price of $4.42, suggesting a potential upside of 145.37%. Royal Mail has a consensus target price of $14.48, suggesting a potential upside of 10.37%. Given 5N Plus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe 5N Plus is more favorable than Royal Mail.

Summary

Royal Mail beats 5N Plus on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus, Inc. engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries. The Eco-Friendly Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as pharmaceutical, healthcare, animal feed additive, catalytic and extractive, as well as various industrial materials. The company was founded by Jacques L’Écuyer and Marc Suys on June 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe. The company was founded in 1516 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

