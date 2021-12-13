Rexford Industrial Realty’s (REXR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their hold rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) in a report released on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.25.

NYSE REXR opened at $75.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.10, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.23 and a 200-day moving average of $62.26. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $76.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 143.28%.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth about $127,596,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,885,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,467,000 after buying an additional 1,370,118 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,970,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,864,000 after buying an additional 853,068 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 250.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,960,000 after buying an additional 793,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth about $40,795,000.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

