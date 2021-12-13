RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on December 31st

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of RMI opened at $22.70 on Monday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.71.

Get RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,171 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.