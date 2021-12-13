Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Raised to $326.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $296.00 to $326.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.03% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on ROK. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.80.
NYSE:ROK opened at $350.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $328.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.81. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $353.43.
In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $85,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,861 shares of company stock worth $8,495,230. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 145,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.
