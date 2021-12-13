Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Raised to $326.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $296.00 to $326.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ROK. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.80.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

NYSE:ROK opened at $350.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $328.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.81. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $353.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $85,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,861 shares of company stock worth $8,495,230. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 145,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.