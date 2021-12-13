Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Rover Metals Corp. (CVE:ROVR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 46000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.85 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Rover Metals Company Profile (CVE:ROVR)

Rover Metals Corp., a natural resource exploration company, owns, exploits, explores for, develops, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold resources. Its flagship property is the Cabin Lake gold-in-iron formation property covering the total area of 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

