Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$77.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DLMAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.71.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at $45.95 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 1 year low of $37.48 and a 1 year high of $47.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.43.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

