Royal Bank of Canada Buys 1,137 Shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PFIG opened at $26.48 on Monday. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $27.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.85.

