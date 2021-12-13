Royal Bank of Canada Has $209,000 Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,963 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,963,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,558,000 after buying an additional 10,792,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,034,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093,259 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,387,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702,978 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 293.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,014,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,749,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

GNW opened at $4.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 12.06%.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $657,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

