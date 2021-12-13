Royal Bank of Canada Has $215,000 Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,636 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 96,448 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $1,606,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 47.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 591,508 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,464,000 after buying an additional 189,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,409,000 after buying an additional 92,921 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $2,872,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 253,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,755,000 after buying an additional 17,408 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ANF opened at $35.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.72. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

