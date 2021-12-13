Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 45,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period.

Get Franklin FTSE Canada ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FLCA opened at $34.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.65. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $35.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.