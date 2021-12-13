Royal Bank of Canada Sells 702 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,369 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Parke Bancorp were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Parke Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Parke Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 266,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares in the last quarter. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $108,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $25,572.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,882 shares of company stock valued at $198,091. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKBK opened at $21.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $255.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.96. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $23.92.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 42.09% and a return on equity of 18.20%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.