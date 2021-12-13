Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 650 ($8.62) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 530 ($7.03). Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.49% from the stock’s previous close.

RMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 763 ($10.12) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.29) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.29) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.29) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 667.91 ($8.86).

LON:RMG opened at GBX 490.60 ($6.51) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 455.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 926.67. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 310.54 ($4.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.90 billion and a PE ratio of 5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

