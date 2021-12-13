Royal Mail’s (RMG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 550 ($7.29) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RMG. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.43) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 763 ($10.12) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 777 ($10.30) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.29) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 530 ($7.03) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 657 ($8.71).

Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 484.70 ($6.43) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 455.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 926.67. The firm has a market cap of £4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 310.54 ($4.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.14).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.11%.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

