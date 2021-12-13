RSK Smart Bitcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $299,650.00 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 13th. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $122.48 million and approximately $299,650.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $48,014.78 or 0.99851051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001570 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,551 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

