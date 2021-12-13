Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,540 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.79% of Rush Enterprises worth $45,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 3.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 5.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RUSHA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $55.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.23. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $57.66.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 9,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $478,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $107,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,001 shares of company stock worth $2,466,952. 12.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.