Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.31

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.313 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Sabine Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by 1.2% over the last three years.

Shares of SBR stock opened at $42.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $618.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.64. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $45.52.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 745.91% and a net margin of 93.18%. The business had revenue of $14.49 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 9.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 11.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

