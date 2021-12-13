Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Invests $369,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 9.3% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 185,521.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,940,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,256,000 after buying an additional 43,916,687 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $350,378,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,479,000 after buying an additional 1,417,461 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,241,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,286,000 after buying an additional 507,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,093,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.38. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $62.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

